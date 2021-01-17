Hit La Rosa: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.

From the candle-lit home of their lead singer, Hit La Rosa comes in hot and doesn't stop until the final measure. The band explores the many facets of Peruvian cumbia music, infusing it with pop music, folklore, jazz and dancehall to produce its distinctive grooves and hooks. The band's precise-yet-dreamlike music and punk sensibility all come together to make music that explores life's shadowy sides. Despite living through a political crisis in Peru, the band brings a message of hope and joy in the midst of struggle and upheaval. This performance took place during the second night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"La Montañita"

"La Marea"

"Salvia"

MUSICIANS

Chaska Paucar

Alfredo Coll

Rubén Guzmán

Martin Prada

Martin Del Prado

Darío De la Cuba

CREDITS

Video Production Company: PAI (Proyectos Audiovisuales Independientes)

Director: Dana Bonilla

Video Producer: Lorena Tulini

Art Director: Blanca Martínez López

Camera: Dana Bonilla, Elías Mujica

Recording & Mixing Engineer: Luiggi Enciso Gomero

Audio Mastering: Julio César Villena

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Social Media Manager: Valerie French

Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

Video Production: MODEMA Studios

