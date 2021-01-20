© 2021 WFAE
Politics

Nearly 200,000 Flags On National Mall Represent Those Who Cannot Attend Inauguration

By Elissa Nadworny
Published January 20, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST
Nearly 200,000 flags on the National Mall represent the thousands of people who cannot attend the inauguration because of the pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.
In lieu of the crowds of spectators that fill the National Mall for a typical inauguration, this year the iconic stretch of land will be filled with nearly 200,000 flags, representing the thousands of people who cannot attend because of the coronavirus pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.

The National Mall is filled with decorative flags.
Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

The art display represents all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and the five U.S. territories: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The "Field of Flags" on the National Mall.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

According to a statement from President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee, the display reflects a "commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home." It is part of the inaugural theme of "America United."

Thousands of flags creating a "Field of Flags" are seen on the National Mall.
Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images

At night, the "Field of Flags" installation will be lit up by 56 "pillars of light."

The Washington Monument is surrounded by American flags on the National Mall.
Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Elissa Nadworny
