The News Roundup — International

World leaders reacted to news of Joe Biden’s inauguration and initial actions in office. Biden signed executive orders confirming that the United States would rejoin the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization. But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Biden for canceling the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

After surviving and recovering from an alleged assassination attempt, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny returned to Russia despite warnings from officials he would be detained. He was transported to a detention center in Moscow.

On his final day as Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo accused China of crimes against humanity and genocide due to its campaign of violence against Uighur Muslims.

From The New York Times:

international convention, “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

Mr. Pompeo, State Department lawyers and other officials had debated for months over the determination, but the matter had gained urgency in the Trump administration’s final days. As was common with most China policy, the issue of Xinjiang had long pitted administration officials against one another: Mr. Pompeo and other national security aides advocated tough measures against Beijing, while President Trump and top economic advisers brushed aside the concerns.

