The Climate For The Fight Against Climate Change

President Joe Biden has sent clear signals that his administration will recenter climate change as a part of the White House’s policy agenda.

President Biden rejoined the Paris climate agreement on his first day in office. The pact was a landmark moment in global efforts to address climate change. The Trump administration had previously pulled the United States out of the coalition.

Climate change has also reappeared on the White House’s website. The Trump administration had removed most mentions of it from the website and replaced former president Barack Obama’s climate page with Trump’s “America First Energy Plan” in 2017.

What further action will the president take in combatting climate change?

