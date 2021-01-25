© 2021 WFAE
Biden Aims To Close Loopholes In Federal 'Buy American' Provisions

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published January 25, 2021 at 5:01 AM EST
President Biden signs an executive order on Thursday.
Updated at 5:03 p.m. ET

President Biden signed an executive action on Monday that administration officials say will close loopholes in "Buy American" policies for the federal government.

The measure is part of Biden's promised push to boost U.S. manufacturing and continues his efforts to sign a slew of executive actions, covering an array of issues, during his first days in office.

"When we buy American, we'll buy from all of America. That includes communities that have historically been left out of government procurement," Biden said. "Black, Brown, Native American, small businesses and entrepreneurs in every region of the country."

Biden's order creates a new position in the White House's budget office that will oversee the implementation of "Buy American" provisions, and the president will direct a review of waivers granted for these rules. In a call with reporters Sunday, administration officials said the federal government would also update criteria for how much of a product must be made in the United States to be considered an "American" good.

Former President Donald Trump also issued "Buy American" rules early in his administration. But some manufacturing groups complained the regulations were not adequately enforced and did not result in real changes.

Biden administration officials argued Sunday their new measures have clear deadlines and goals that will achieve results.

The officials added that the executive action is part of a process to shore up critical supply chains that have been exposed as weak by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. In her current role, she covers breaking news and policy developments from the White House. Rascoe also travels and reports on many of President Trump's foreign trips, including his 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and his 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
