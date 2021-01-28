© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Firefighters Set Out To Rescue Goose Stranded On River

Published January 28, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. The Monroe Township Fire Department in southern Michigan set out on a noble mission. A call came in that an injured goose was stranded on a river. The firefighters geared up for a rescue, crawled out on the icy river and discovered a very lifelike hunting decoy. The fire chief said it was a good training session, though. But it sounds more like a wild goose chase to me. I'm so sorry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition