4-Year-Old Girl Finds Dinosaur Footprint On Beach In Wales

Published February 1, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's always good to bring fresh eyes to a problem, like the 4-year-old who was walking with her father on a beach in Wales and who said, Daddy, look. Lily Wilder discovered a footprint in the stone, a dinosaur footprint about four inches long and, experts said, 220 million years old. That print has gone to the National Museum in Cardiff, where a paleontologist says it's the best specimen ever found on this beach. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

