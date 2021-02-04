The News Roundup — Domestic

Coronavirus case rates are falling all over the country. That data could signal an end to the worst of the pandemic. Overall, new case rates have fallen 16 percent and the death rate has decreased by 6 percent. However, there are concerns that major national events such as the Super Bowl might increase the spread of the virus.

Democrats are working to pass a COVID-19 relief bill in the early days of the Biden presidency. The Senate pushed a $1.9 trillion package proposed by the White House through as the House voted on its own bill. The House will now vote on the Senate’s bill. Republicans have complained that Democrats aren’t willing to negotiate with them on a smaller package.

We talked about their proposal earlier in the week, and you can find that conversation here.

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the subject of derision from her Congressional colleagues. The Georgia representative came under fire for prior posts to social media referencing “Jewish space lasers,” among other equally unfounded conspiracies. Sen. Mitch McConnell referred to her as a cancer on the GOP and denounced her “loony lies.” The House of Representatives is set to vote on a measure to strip Rep. Taylor Greene of her committee assignments after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy refused to do so, though he denounced her actions.

From NPR:

The Georgia freshman has come under fire in recent weeks for her history of trafficking in racism, anti-Semitism and baseless conspiracy theories, along with her support for online comments encouraging violence against Democratic officials prior to taking office.

Greene spoke on the House floor ahead of the vote and said her past comments “do not represent me.”

We wrap up those stories and more on the News Roundup.

