The News Roundup — International

Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup this week and charged the country’s civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, with illegally importing 10 walkie talkies. The coup in Myanmar quashing hopes around the world that the southeastern nation could build a democracy in an increasingly authoritarian world.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced Tuesday to two years and eight months in a penal colony for ostensibly violating a suspended sentence he received in 2014. In reality, Navalny is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critics and a leader of a movement that saw record protests in Russia last week.

We spoke to an ally of Navalny’s recently. Find that conversation here.

The internet went out in several districts neighboring India’s capital this week as Indian farmers continued to protest agricultural reforms. Indian officials have claimed the 48-hour shutdown was to protect the public and avoid emergencies.

