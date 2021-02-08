Black Violin: From A Late-Night Twitter Notification To A Grammy Nomination

On a late night in the fall of 2020, a notification popped up on the phone of Kev Marcus. He plays in the duo Black Violin.

The notification said that the official Twitter account for the Grammys was now following his group’s account. And the next day, it was official: Black Violin was nominated for a Grammy, for their album “Take The Stairs.”

Marcus formed the group with his best friend from high school, Wil Baptiste, who plays the viola in the duo.

Find one of our conversations with another Grammy-nominated artist, Jacob Collier, here.

What are the duo’s plans for the future?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.