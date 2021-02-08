The House of Representatives impeached Former President Donald Trump for the second time in January. Now, Trump is headed for a trial in the Senate. Politico covered how Senate Democrats are taking a new approach for Trump’s second impeachment: They’re largely opting out of calling more witnesses.

From their article:

Now, they say their experience as witnesses to the Jan. 6 insurrection is enough.

“This is based on a public crime,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). “His intent was unhidden and so I think there’s a danger as there always is for a trial lawyer and prosecutor to over-try, to add more witnesses that prove the obvious.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) compared the situations this way: “Imagine if the Ukraine call were streamed on the Internet.” And given how dug in most members of both parties are, he observed: “It’s not clear to me that there is any evidence that will change anyone’s mind.”

Trump was impeached for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. This is the first time in American history that a president has been impeached twice.

We talked about the road ahead for the Republican Party and the future role of Former President Trump. Find that show here.

What else is different about Trump’s second impeachment? And if we already know how it might end… what’s the purpose of this second impeachment effort?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.