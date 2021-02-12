Alone Together: Jazz Couples (Stuck) at Home

Our greatest ally in life can also be a royal pain in our butt. One moment your partner may be a bundle of joy; the next they are driving you up a wall. This is particularly magnified during a year when there is no place to go, or be, other than right in front of your loved one's face. All of our idiosyncrasies are on display. There is nowhere to hide.

This seems pronounced for musician couples, who often have separate touring schedules and aren't used to spending so much time together. As a result, they are learning to live with each other like never before.

In the spring of 2020, we brought you an inner window into some of these creative partnerships with Alone Together Duets. During that time, we also asked some of the dynamic duos to give us a behind-the-curtain look at love life during quarantine — alone together.

Featured Couples:

Thana Alexa and Antonio Sanchez; Taali and José James; Brandee Younger and Dezron Douglas; Regina Carter and Alvester Garnett; Linda May Han Oh and Fabian Almazan; Jean and Marcus Baylor; La Tanya Hall and Andy Milne; Melissa Walker and Christian McBride.

Credits:

Producers: Sarah Geledi, Simon Rentner, Colin Marshall, Nikki Birch. Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

