Former President Trump Was Acquitted Again. What Now?

This week, House Leader Nancy Pelosi announced plans to create an independent commission to study the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.

The announcement came just days after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump, bringing his second impeachment trial to a close. Seven Republicans voted to convict, 10 short of the two-thirds majority required. That list did not include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who spoke after the vote and blamed Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection.

Although Trump wasn’t convicted by the Senate, those seeking accountability for his role in the attack could still get it.

Why did the Senate vote to acquit Trump? And what will the consequences of that decision be?

