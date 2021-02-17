© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mars, Europa And The Search For Life Outside Of Earth

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published February 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST
A full scale model of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover is displayed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.
A full scale model of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover is displayed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.

Mars has never been so busy.  NASA’s Perseverance rover is now hours away from the shortest and most intense stage of its mission: the landing. And that’s both terrifying and exciting for some. 

This rover carries more cameras with it than on any other interplanetary mission in history19 all told. And they’ll send back breathtaking images of the Martian landscape. But our guest, David Brown, traced the failed mission to another place to which perhaps we should devote more attention… Europa.

Why are we so fascinated with Mars? And what do the possibilities look like for an expedition to Europa?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Rupert Allman