The News Roundup — Domestic

Published February 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST
Customers wait in line to enter Frontier Fiesta in Houston, Texas. A winter storm has caused rolling black-outs through out the Houston and the surrounding areas for the past 48 hours. Millions of Americans were struggling without electricity Wednesday as bitter cold from a deadly winter storm system held its grip across huge swathes of the United States, even pushing as far south as Mexico.
Many Texans are still without power and water after a huge winter storm devastated the region. The Texas Tribune reported that at least 12 million people faced water disruption and hundreds of thousands were still without power as of Thursday.

We talked to one of them earlier this week.

— 1A (@1a) February 18, 2021

Amidst this crisis in his home state, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was widely criticized for a family vacation he took to Mexico. He flew back to the U.S. on Thursday.

By the end of July, any American who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one, according to President Joe Biden. Plus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire after news broke that his administration is under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn and the FBI due to his staff’s handling of data concerning COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

And conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh died at 70.

— Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) February 17, 2021

We get to all those stories and much more during this conversation about national news.  

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

