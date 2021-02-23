Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson On COVID-19, Biden And A Relief Bill

Over 500,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It’s become one of the leading causes of death in the United States, along with heart disease and cancer. At the same time, the economy remains strangled. And next month, some aid from a previous round of pandemic relief will run out.

President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are pushing for a $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan. However, support in Congress is divided along party lines – despite a recent poll that shows two-thirds of all Americans approve of the package.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas has seen a slowdown in coronavirus cases in his state despite a slight increase in hospitalizations.

What’s his plan to continue to slow the spread of the virus in Arkansas? What does he think of the latest version of the relief bill?

