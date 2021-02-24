Search And Destroy: Rooting Out Extremism In The Military And The Police

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol shocked the nation. In the weeks that followed, efforts to identify those that participated in the rally and subsequent sedition were undertaken by federal and state authorities, in addition to journalists around the country.

An NPR analysis found that one in five people charged with storming the Capitol had a military history. And at least 30 police officers took part in the rally.

But police forces around the country and in the United States military have known for some time that they have an extremism problem in their ranks.

From Politico:

A 2020 survey found that more than one-third of all active-duty troops and more than half of minority service members reported witnessing first-hand examples of white nationalism or other ideologically-driven racism.

Mark Pitcavage, a specialist on far-right groups for the Anti-Defamation League, told the House Armed Services Committee last year.

Now, America’s new defense secretary has ordered all units to stand down to address the issue.

But what more can leaders do to identify and root out extremism in the military and in police departments?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.