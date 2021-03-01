© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Latest On The COVID-19 Relief Bill

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams, Chris Castano
Published March 1, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens during a press conference with other House Democratic leaders about Covid-19 financial relief and minimum wage on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens during a press conference with other House Democratic leaders about Covid-19 financial relief and minimum wage on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has passed 500,000. And now, Congress is trying to figure out how best to provide relief.

This weekend, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package on Saturday along party lines. Now, the bill will head to the Senate where analysts say there will be one big change: the removal of a provision increasing the federal minimum wage.

The bill includes $1,400 direct payments to Americans making less than $75,000, updated unemployment benefits, and more.

What specifically is in the bill? And what obstacles are in its path in the Senate?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Amanda Williams, Chris Castano