The Latest On The COVID-19 Relief Bill

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has passed 500,000. And now, Congress is trying to figure out how best to provide relief.

This weekend, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package on Saturday along party lines. Now, the bill will head to the Senate where analysts say there will be one big change: the removal of a provision increasing the federal minimum wage.

The bill includes $1,400 direct payments to Americans making less than $75,000, updated unemployment benefits, and more.

What specifically is in the bill? And what obstacles are in its path in the Senate?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.