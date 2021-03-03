This week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is set to vote on a sweeping set of voting rights measures known as H.R. 1 or the “For the People Act.”

The bill includes measures like automatic registration for eligible voters, the elimination of voter ID requirements and the redrawing of district lines.

All of these measures are an attempt to expand access to voting — something at least one GOP attorney is on record as saying would be bad for the Republican party.

What does HR-1 mean for the future of voting in the U.S.? And what are its chances of making it to President Joe Biden’s desk?

