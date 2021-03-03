© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The &#8216;For The People Act&#8217; And The Future Of Voting In America

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published March 3, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks at an event on the steps of the US Capitol for the "For The People Act of 2021" in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks at an event on the steps of the US Capitol for the "For The People Act of 2021" in Washington, DC.

This week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is set to vote on a sweeping set of voting rights measures known as H.R. 1 or the “For the People Act.”  

The bill includes measures like automatic registration for eligible voters, the elimination of voter ID requirements and the redrawing of district lines.  

All of these measures are an attempt to expand access to voting — something at least one GOP attorney is on record as saying would be bad for the Republican party. 

What does HR-1 mean for the future of voting in the U.S.? And what are its chances of making it to President Joe Biden’s desk?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Arfie Ghedi