Vaccination Nation: A Dose For Every Adult By The End Of May

WAMU 88.5 | By James Morrison
Published March 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST
Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the loading dock at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.
Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the loading dock at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.

President Joe Biden dropped some good news this week in the race to end the COVID-19 pandemic. His administration plans on having a vaccine dose for every adult in the country by the end of May.

Those vaccines can’t come soon enough. New variants of the coronavirus are popping up around the world and in the U.S.

But some are skeptical the president can keep his promise, pointing to issues with the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in previous months. And more are wondering what exactly one is allowed to do once receiving the vaccine.

Is May a reasonable timeline? And what lies beyond for those who are vaccinated?

During the series “Vaccination Nation,” we talk with a panel of experts to answer questions about the vaccine rollout in the U.S.

1A
James Morrison