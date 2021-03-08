© 2021 WFAE
Sen. Roy Blunt Says He Won't Run For Re-Election

By Jason Rosenbaum
Published March 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run for re-election. This follows him being criticized by some in his base for not challenging the presidential election results.

Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Rosenbaum spent more than four years in the Missouri State Capitol writing for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Missouri Lawyers Media and the St. Louis Beacon. Since moving to St. Louis in 2010, Rosenbaum's work appeared in Missouri Lawyers Media, the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times' music section. He also served on staff at the St. Louis Beacon as a politics reporter. Rosenbaum lives in Richmond Heights with with his wife Lauren and their two sons.
