© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trial Of Derek Chauvin

WAMU 88.5 | By James Morrison
Published March 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST
Demonstrators raise their fists as they protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center during jury selection at the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Demonstrators raise their fists as they protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center during jury selection at the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pretrial procedures for former police officer Derek Chauvin are underway this week.

Chauvin is the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd last spring. That single event kicked off worldwide protests where demonstrators demanded racial justice.

Now, Black Lives Matter protesters plan to make their way back to the streets in anticipation of the trial.

Chauvin is not the first white officer in the greater Minneapolis area to be accused of unlawfully killing a Black civilian. Will he be among the first to face legal consequences?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
James Morrison