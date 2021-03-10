Biden At the Border: Asylum In America

During his time in office, former President Donald Trump made his stances on immigration at the southern border central to his four years in office. Now that he’s gone, eyes are on President Joe Biden to see how he’ll handle the same issues.

A growing number of migrants are arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico every day. Meanwhile, Customs and Border Protection are struggling to process a backlog of asylum claims put on hold during the Trump administration.

President Biden promised a more humane approach. But some critics think those are empty words.

What steps will President Biden take to manage immigration at the southern border? How quickly will he act?

We’re talking about those questions, breaking down the administration’s new asylum system and more.

