Tiny Desk Playlist: 2021 Grammy Winners Who've Stopped By The Tiny Desk, Vol 3

We, too, couldn't help but notice the Tiny Desk-style performances at the Grammys. This year's quarantine-conscious awards ceremony was always going to look different, with a more intimate broadcast and an outdoor, socially-distanced audience. It's also entirely possible that executive producer Ben Winston looked to Later... with Jools Holland's desk-friendly format for inspiration, but we'll take the compliment, intended or not!

The Tiny Desk space — both at the D.C. office and now in our (home) concert series — has been host to several Grammy winners over the last 13 years. Last night's recipients were no different: we've hosted H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, the Pacifica Quartet, Brittany Howard and Natalia Lafourcade, not to mention legends Chick Corea and John Prine, who both died within the past year.

Congratulations to the night's winners. And while Chika didn't win best new artist, we're absolutely thrilled that Harry Styles loves her Tiny Desk.

Bobby Rush(best traditional blues album)

Fantastic Negrito(best contemporary blues album)

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings(best folk album)

Burna Boy(best global music album)

Jacob Collier(best arrangement, instrument and vocals)

Pacifica Quartet(best chamber music/small ensemble performance)

More Grammy Winners At The Tiny Desk

