The News Roundup — Domestic

Investigators and the public are still learning more about the spa shootings in the Atlanta area. Six Asian women were among the eight people killed. Fallout surrounding comments concerning the shooters’ motivations made by representatives of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office continues following suggestions that the gunman was having a “bad day.”

Plus, good news for procrastinators. The IRS confirmed that filers have until May 17 to file their taxes. The IRS is experiencing some delays in processing 2020 delays that were filed in February.

Moderna is now testing its vaccine on children below the age of 12 and infants as young as six months old. The study will involve thousands of children and be conducted on kids in the United States and Canada.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

David Gura hosts this edition of the Roundup.

