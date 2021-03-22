Does The United States Need The AstraZeneca Vaccine?

A new study shows the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is 79 percent effective against symptomatic disease, according to a statement by the company. The same trial also showed a 100 percent efficacy in preventing hospitalization. The new study was based in the United States and it could provide the framework for emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Some European countries paused their use of that vaccine due to fears of potential rare blood clotting, though subsequent studies have shown the shot does not increase the risk for blood clots.

Does the United States actually need the AstraZeneca vaccine? How quickly could it get emergency authorization?

