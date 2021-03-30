The Murder Trial Of Derek Chauvin

The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is now underway in Minneapolis. Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 9 full minutes.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their opening statements to a socially-distanced courtroom on Monday afternoon. A rare court livestream gave the world a view of the proceedings.

“Mr. Chauvin betrayed his badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd” -Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell

Day 1 of Derek Chauvin’s trial: Both sides made opening statements.

Watch highlights from the arguments NOW: https://t.co/U4UZMHn7bF pic.twitter.com/nrdBvdwrwk

— NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) March 29, 2021

We talk with Politico’s Brakkton Booker about witness testimony so far and how long the trial is expected to last.

