The Murder Trial Of Derek Chauvin

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman, Paige Osburn
Published March 30, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT
Demonstrators in Minneapolis march during a protest after the opening arguments in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for the murder of George Floyd.
The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is now underway in Minneapolis. Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 9 full minutes.  

 Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their opening statements to a socially-distanced courtroom on Monday afternoon. A rare court livestream gave the world a view of the proceedings.  

Day 1 of Derek Chauvin’s trial: Both sides made opening statements.

Watch highlights from the arguments NOW: https://t.co/U4UZMHn7bF pic.twitter.com/nrdBvdwrwk

— NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) March 29, 2021

We talk with Politico’s Brakkton Booker about witness testimony so far and how long the trial is expected to last.

