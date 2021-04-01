The News Roundup — Domestic

As spring breakers flock to the nation’s beaches, surges of COVID-19 have been recorded around the country. In fact, now that America’s senior citizens are being vaccinated at high rates, those aged under 50 are now more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than those over 65.

The murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin trial started this week. Chauvin stands accused of killing George Floyd last May by kneeling on his neck.

It’s been a consequential week in politics for transgender Americans. The Pentagon reversed a transgender military ban leftover from the Trump administration. And Arkansas became the first state to ban doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth.

We cover the most important stories from around the country.

