U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona On Schools Reopening, Student Debt And Standardized Tests

Miguel Cardona has been the Secretary of Education for… a month.

But he’s already had plenty to keep him busy – with pressure on all sides to figure out how to reopen schools while keeping teachers and kids safe.

He’s toured school districts across the U.S. as part of an effort to support education stakeholders during the reopening process.

When will school in America reopen fully? And how will it look different going forward?

