There’s no easy way to tell you that the cicadas are coming. But they are, and our home, Washington, D.C., is the likely epicenter of the nearly once-in-a-generation swarm.

“Yeah, it’s really bad news,” 1A producer Kathryn Fink Slacked your writer.

Here are some things you should know about cicadas. They are loud. They are bigger than a quarter. When they emerge, they are horny. There will be billions of them. But the cicadas don’t sting or bite.

Yay.

But fortunately, we have the Bug Guy, Mike Raupp, to answer our questions about them.

