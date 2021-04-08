Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Takes A Turn As 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

OK. So, Steve, this star athlete is turning out to be the new host of "Jeopardy!"

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

New host star - I've got it. Who is Peter Sagal?

MARTIN: Alas, no.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

JOHNNY GILBERT: And now here is the guest host of "Jeopardy!" - Aaron Rodgers.

MARTIN: Aaron Rodgers, of course, is the reigning MVP of the NFL, a Green Bay Packer and, we should note, a former winner of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" He's hosting this week and next as the quiz show looks for a successor for the late Alex Trebek.

MIKE RICHARDS: Aaron was great. He prepared so intensely that it was really a joy to watch.

INSKEEP: Mike Richards is the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" Fans will recall he also guest hosted the program recently. And although they could be angling for the same job, Richards says there was no sense of competition.

RICHARDS: Potentially on the golf course, there might be some competition. But, you know, my job is to make everyone who comes onto that set as great as they can be.

MARTIN: He says you'll see Aaron Rodgers get better during his guest run. The quarterback already showed grace under pressure when a contestant took the chance to poke fun at the Packers' strategy in the NFC Championship Game.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

AARON RODGERS: Scott, did you come up with the correct response? Who wanted to kick that field goal?

(LAUGHTER)

RODGERS: That is a great question. It should be - should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, that's incorrect.

INSKEEP: Well, the competition is intensifying because this week, the actor LeVar Burton of "Star Trek" and "Reading Rainbow" and "Roots," among other things, said he wants to host "Jeopardy!" too. Mike Richards would not say whether Burton is on the list but did confirm they've talked.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "READING RAINBOW")

TINA FABRIQUE: (Singing) Butterfly in the sky, I can go twice as high. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.