2 Dozen Monkeys Escape From German Zoo

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And man, is this story bananas. About two dozen monkeys broke out of a zoo in Germany this week just south of the city of Stuttgart, close to the border of Switzerland. No one really knows how they managed to escape, but construction at the zoo might have been a factor. The local police say they soaked up some nice weather close to a nearby forest before eventually being returned to safety. And I refuse to make a joke about monkey business. It's MORNING EDITION.