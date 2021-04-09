Ketchup Packets In High Demand During Pandemic

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We report now on a national condiment crisis - a shortage of ketchup, specifically those little packets you get to go. Supplies dwindled last year because more businesses are relying on takeout orders with ketchup, but help is on the way. The largest ketchup supplier in the United States, Heinz, promised to increase production by 25%. They will make 12 billion ketchup packets this year to catch up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.