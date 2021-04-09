© 2021 WFAE
Lacking Faith: White Evangelicals And The COVID-19 Vaccine

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published April 9, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT
Green astroturf leads from the lawn onto the Harmony Presbyterian Church front steps in Manning, South Carolina.
After months of uncertainty and difficulty making appointments, America is reaching the point where the vaccine supply could outstrip the demand. And while vaccine skepticism isn’t necessarily specific to one demographic, there is a group that’s been vocally hesitant to get the shot – white evangelicals.

Roughly 45 percent of them say they’re not interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, which could be a hurdle in achieving herd immunity since a quarter of Americans identify as evangelical.

Some religious leaders are pushing their worshippers to get their vaccine despite the theologically-motivated conspiracies about the shots that are spreading through their congregations.

Why do some believers have such a lack of faith in a vaccine? And what will it take to convince them to get the shot?

