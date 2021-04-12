David Gray Performs A Mini-Concert For World Cafe

Isolation is a word you probably heard a lot last year, and it might be a word you never want to hear again. But pandemics aside, isolation can sometimes be a beautiful thing. Something that helps you focus your mind and find yourself. David Gray's 12th and most recent album came out this past February and was recorded before the pandemic. It was inspired by a remote area off the coast of Ireland where monks would pilgrimage in medieval times so they could be isolated from the world and closer to their spirituality. The album is named for that remote area: Skellig.

As our modern world emerges from isolation, you may have to wait until this summer to see him perform it live on tour, but in this episode, we have an intimate performance of songs from the album: a mini-concert that David Gray recorded live for World Cafe.

