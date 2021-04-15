CARM: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

For the Tiny Desk (home) concert series, 'home' can mean many things. For CJ Camerieri and his project CARM, home is where the art is. He performed his concert at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire, Wisc., where the trumpeter and French horn player conceived and recorded all the songs for his 2021 debut solo album, CARM. "This particular community has been a really big part of my musical life for 10 years," CJ says after playing the calming tune "Soft Night," "so it seems like the perfect place to be doing this."

CJ Camerieri is a co-founder of the ensemble yMusic, a member of Paul Simon's band, a collaborator with Bon Iver and a Tiny Desk alum. (You can hear his French horn with The Tallest Man On Earth from their 2019 Tiny Desk Concert.) For this home concert, Trever Hagen joins him to provide the electronic pulse, trumpet, and other textures to the mix. On song two, he welcomes fellow Eau Claire musician S. Carey, a drummer and singer with Bon Iver, as well as someone I've admired as a solo artist. Here he plays piano and sings a song CJ co-wrote with Sufjan Stevens titled "Song of Trouble." It's a song written pre-pandemic and, like so many songs, has taken on new significance. And that goes for both the jittery electronica and the calming horns we hear; it's music that's resonated with me all year long.

SET LIST

"Soft Night"

"Song of Trouble" (feat. S. Carey)

"Nowhere"

"Slantwise"

MUSICIANS

CJ Camerieri: trumpet, French horn

Trever Hagen: trumpet, electronics

S. Carey: vocals, piano

CREDITS

Video: Isaac Gale

Audio: Brian Joseph

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Kara Frame

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.