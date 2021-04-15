In Indonesia, Bridegroom Shows Up At Wrong Wedding

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Imagine you are getting married and you realize that not only have you gone to the wrong venue, but you are in the wrong wedding. This happened to a man in Indonesia last week when his GPS directed him to someone else's wedding instead of his own. Thinking it was the correct address, he and some of his wedding party got settled. And when you realized the mix-up, the groom-to-be left quickly to find his actual fiancee. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.