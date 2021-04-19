Half Of All American Adults Have Received One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose. Can We Keep Up The Pace?

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for COVID-19 vaccine developments. The distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains paused after an FDA advisory panel asked for more time to review the research on the vaccine. Meanwhile, Pfizer says people on its two-dose regimen may need a third booster shot after a year. And Moderna is also examining the need for booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that half of all eligible American adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. If we maintain our current vaccination pace, the United States could reach herd immunity by July, according to The New York Times.

But can we really keep up the pace? Or could vaccine hesitancy cause a massive slowdown in the months ahead?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.