Closed During The Pandemic, English Bookstores And Libraries Reopen

Published April 23, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Did you decide you'd read more books during COVID? Stuck at home, many of us did - if we could find books, that is. In England, bookstores and libraries were closed for the last year. They have finally opened back up, and book sales have jumped by a third. One bookstore owner told The Guardian newspaper, we've had people trying to smell the books through their masks and perfectly respectable middle-aged people acting like kids in a sweet shop. Sounds about right. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

