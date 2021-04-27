President Joe Biden asked for America to calm down, to lower the political temperature, on day one of his administration. In fact, he spent much of his time on the 2020 campaign trail asking us to do that. So how has Biden done in his first 100 days in office, as he tries to unite a wildly divided country?

Some voters craved a steady hand at the wheel, to return to business as usual. Others rebuffed Biden’s insistence that the severity of the Trump administration or the insurrection at the Capitol was not “who we are,” saying that the nuclear nature of the last four years was far more American than some in the U.S. would care to admit.

And in the first 100 days, COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out. Priorities and quotas have been set and reset. And executive orders and bills have been signed.

How should we evaluate Biden’s performance in his first 100 days in office?

