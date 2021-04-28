When most people think of electronic music, they likely picture men with certain hairstyles (or helmets — RIP, Daft Punk). But the documentary “Sisters with Transistors” wants to set the record straight.

The genre’s patriarchal reputation extends to the tools used to make the music. Some of the genre’s iconic instruments bear the names of male inventors and have been popularized by male artists. But the role of female electronic music pioneers is less well-known.

We talked with the director, Lisa Rovner, and musicians Laurie Spiegel and Suzanne Ciani, two of those living legends spotlighted in the film.

If you want to watch the film, “Sisters With Transistors” is now available nationwide on demand on Metrograph. The film is also available in UK’s virtual cinemas via Modern Films.

