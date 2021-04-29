© 2021 WFAE
Bad Review Ruins 'Citizen Kane' Perfect Status On Rotten Tomatoes

Published April 29, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some critics call "Citizen Kane" the greatest movie of all time. Orson Welles' 1941 masterpiece influenced many films that followed, but it's no longer the leading film on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie site collects reviews. "Citizen Kane" had a perfect score, all positive reviews, until the discovery of a previously forgotten review that panned it. It now has a lower rating on Rotten Tomatoes than several other films, including "Paddington 2." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

MoviesMorning Edition