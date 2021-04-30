NPR: The Last 50 Years

Fifty years ago, All Things Considered broadcast for the first time. From the start, NPR forged a completely new path. A news network like it, helmed by women, hadn’t existed in the United States.

Despite fantastic reporting and the iconic talent, NPR hasn’t always held its microphone up to the United States fairly. We’re still struggling to confront the whiteness of our organization and of American media as a whole.

We talk about where NPR has been and how the last 50 years have shaped the network.

