Sunday Puzzle: Where It's At

On-air Challenge: I'm going to read you some seven-letter words. Each word has the consecutive letters A-T somewhere inside it. Change the A-T to two new letters to make a new word.

Ex. FLATTER --> FLUSTER

1. LATERAL

2. CANTATA

3. HATBAND

4. DOORMAT

5. HATEFUL

6. GESTATE

7. FLATBED

8. RATTLER

9. PEACOAT

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Peter Gordon of Great Neck, N.Y. Think of a person in the news (5,4). The first name and last name each have at least two consonants and two vowels. All the consonants in each name come at the start, and all the vowels come at the end. The letter "y" is not used. Who is this famous person?

Challenge answer: Chloe Zhao

Winner: Patrick McIntyre of Seattle

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Name a famous blues singer — first and last name as this person is generally known. Change the first letter to a "B," and phonetically you'll get a nationality. Who's the singer, and what's the nationality?

