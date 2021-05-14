The News Roundup — Domestic

The Biden administration reached an agreement with rideshare companies Uber and Lyft to drive people to vaccine distribution sites for free until July 4. The president is pushing to at least partially vaccinate 70 percent of the American population by the holiday.

A hacking group known as DarkSide conducted a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. National security experts are investigating whether or not the group is tied to Russia. Meanwhile, Americans are rushing to gas stations to horde what they can, creating an artificial shortage in the process.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from her House GOP leadership position after criticizing former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney gave an indignant speech on the House floor Tuesday night, signaling to her colleagues she would not go quietly.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

