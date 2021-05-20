The Future Of The Commission To Investigate The Insurrection

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has become the latest Republican to push back against a bipartisan plan to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier, McConnell had indicated he was open to the idea, adding that he wanted “to read the fine print.”

Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, he said, “After careful consideration, I’ve made a decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of Jan. 6.”

Despite McConnell’s opposition, the House voted this week to create the commission despite GOP pushback. Now the bill will move to the Senate for approval.

We speak to Dina Temple-Raston, NPR’s investigations and breaking news correspondent, about what comes next.

