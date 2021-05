Podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye (Love About Town) work together in a music parody game where songs by The Who are rewritten to make them about famous fictional mystery-solvers. Will they know Dale Cooper from Baba O'Riley?

Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.