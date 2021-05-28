© 2021 WFAE
Secretary Tom Vilsack On USDA Debt Forgiveness For Black Farmers

May 28, 2021
A farmer drives a tractor down a road near Ottawa, Illinois.

Starting June 1, the Department of Agriculture will pay out thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness to Black and minority farmers in a bid to correct for more than a century of discrimination.  

More than $4 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan have been allocated for the program.

But it’s already getting pushback from banks, Republican lawmakers, and white farmers. A lawsuit calling the program “unconstitutional” is currently making its way through the courts.

We talk to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack about the historic – if controversial – program.  

