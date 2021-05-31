© 2021 WFAE
Get Up Close And Personal With Buck Meek's 'Two Saviors'

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published May 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Buck Meek's solo music is disarming and intimate. If you're familiar with his work as the guitarist for Big Thief, that might not come as a surprise. His music is saturated with peculiar, beautiful imagery — a motel with a telephone seashell, two tons of turtle doves, a cottonmouth swallowing its tail. They're pictures painted with country-tinged vocals, begging to be deciphered.

Meek's latest album is called Two Saviors. He opens today's session with an unreleased song — "Beauty Opens Doors" — and plays a few tracks from his latest record. Listen to the full performance via the audio player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
