Sleater-Kinney Joined NPR Music's Listening Party For 'Path Of Wellness'

Updated June 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM ET

The Listening Party is over, but you can watch the album stream and conversation above for the next 72 hours.

Join us in an online listening party for Sleater-Kinney's Path of Wellness. With World Cafe's Raina Douris in the host chair, we'll feature a live conversation with Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker.

Path of Wellness, Sleater-Kinney's tenth album, was self-produced — a first in the band's 27-year history — almost by necessity. The songs were written and demoed in the midst of the pandemic and the protests, with a revolving cast of contributors playing keys (Galen Clark), bass (Bill Athens) and drums (Angie Boylan, Vince LiRocchi, Blitzen Trapper's Brian Koch). The results turn from the darkened pop textures of 2019's The Center Won't Hold towards lean rock and roll, borne by the wreckage of last summer but with an eye towards togetherness.

So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Sleater-Kinney. Let's listen together!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.